MUMBAI The RBI on Tuesday said foreigners can invest in rupee and foreign currency denominated bonds issued by infrastructure debt funds (IDFs) which have been set up as non-banking financial firms.

Foreigners have also now been allowed to invest in rupee denominated units issued by IDFs set up as mutual funds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on its website.

The initial maturity of the securities at the time of first investment will be five years with a lock-in period of three years.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)