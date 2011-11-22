Sam Sletager makes duck calls during a hunt along the Pend Oreille River near Sandpoint, Idaho on November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/Files

STUTTGART, Ark Rocker Ted Nugent has hunted duck in the state of Arkansas. So have former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The small town of Stuttgart, population 9,745, is known as the duck capital of the world. For the next two months, thousands of hunters will contribute more than about $1 million a day to the local economy, according to the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce.

The town thrives on its duck hunting heritage. Businesses erect banners welcoming hunters. A local motel is named the Duck Inn and has the Duck Blind Lounge.

The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie hosts a permanent exhibit called the "Waterfowl Wing" that duplicates a duck hunt, and posh duck lodges sit on prime hunting land on the outskirts of Stuttgart.

The Queen Mallard and Junior Queen Mallard pageants kicked off the weeklong Wings Over the Prairie Festival on Saturday. The week closes with a street festival and the world championship duck-calling contests, which began in 1936, and a duck gumbo cook-off.

Former Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee calls Arkansas the "holy grail of duck hunting."

"A crisp clear morning on the Arkansas prairie, standing next to a tree in flooded hardwood timber waiting in the stillness before sunrise, is as close to heaven as one can get without dying," Huckabee told Reuters.

Stuttgart, sits in the Mississippi Flyway near the Arkansas and White Rivers. Several bayous and lakes also surround the area and draw waterfowl, as do the area's flooded rice fields. Stuttgart is home to Riceland Foods, the world's largest miller and marketer of rice.

The combination creates a hunting oasis.

In the 2010-11 season, more than 1.4 million ducks were harvested; 700,000 were mallards.

While the state faced severe drought conditions this year, state Game and Fish officials point to artificially-flooded areas and those with permanent water as good hunting spots this year.

Nearly 80,000 of the state waterfowl stamps required for hunters were sold in the 2010-2011 season, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Even non-hunters visit Stuttgart for the hoopla around hunting.

Mack's Prairie Wings, a waterfowl outfitter mega-store, lures hunters and tourists from around the world. Hunters can buy goods ranging from essentials like ammunition, decoys, guns and camouflage clothing to expensive lodge furnishings, women's leather boots and even Christmas decorations.

Chuck Lock, Mack's executive vice president, said that business explodes from early November, when hunters prep for the season, until late January, when hunting ends.

"We call it 90 days of hell," Lock said, half-joking.

He added that duck hunters are anticipating a good season and his business is reflecting that. On Saturday, aisles were packed with hunters and their families.

Jordan Johnson, 33, started hunting at age 14. He said duck hunting is an experience accessible to anyone in Arkansas.

"Duck hunting in Arkansas is more about sharing the outdoor experience with friends, family and business associates than hunting ducks," Johnson said. "There are just as many business and family decisions made in a duck blind as there are at any boardroom or golf course."

