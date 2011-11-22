Actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of a film at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

MUMBAI It's been a week since Abhishek Bachchan welcomed a newborn girl into his life, but the father of Bollywood's latest celebrity baby said on Tuesday he's still coming to terms with fatherhood.

"I'm still getting used to being called a dad," the 35-year-old actor told reporters after bringing his daughter home for the first time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dressed in a shiny white and pink outfit also made a surprise appearance at the press conference, smiling for cameras and posing with her husband.

But there was no sign of Beti B -- the media's nickname for the infant -- and Abhishek said the family had no plans to release pictures.

"My nani (maternal grandmother) has asked us not to release any pictures right now."

Aishwarya, 38, gave birth to the couple's first child on Nov 16 and was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Cameras followed the family as they left the hospital but didn't catch a glimpse of the baby.

Indian news channels have been surprisingly restrained in their coverage of the celebrity baby after the Broadcast Editors Association issued strict guidelines earlier this month.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)