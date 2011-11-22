MUMBAI Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's biggest movie production houses, announced on Tuesday it was making a foray into Hollywood with a film starring Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde.

YRF Entertainment, a company formed for the venture, is financing "The Longest Week" and shooting for the film began in New York last week, the studio said in a statement.

Actor Uday Chopra, son of YRF founder Yash Chopra, will be the CEO of the new company, which will concentrate on developing and producing feature films for the United States and the international market.

YRF is the third Indian film studio to venture into Hollywood after Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and UTV.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)