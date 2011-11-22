SANAA A French woman and two Yemenis working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were abducted in the southern Yemeni province of Lahej on Tuesday, diplomats and officials said.

"She was seized from her vehicle near a small village in Lahej," a Western diplomat said, declining to give further details.

An official in Lahej said the three had been taken by gunmen demanding the release of prisoners held by Yemeni authorities in the nearby southern port of Aden.

The woman had been travelling with a Yemeni staff member and a volunteer to distribute aid in a camp housing people displaced by fighting between Islamist and government troops in Abyan, another southern province.

The ICRC confirmed the kidnapping and said it was trying to secure their release.

Kidnappings of foreigners in Yemen are common, often linked to disputes between tribes and central government authorities, whose hold over parts of the south is tenuous.

Three French aid workers held hostage by Yemeni tribesmen for over five months were freed earlier this month after mediation by neighbouring Oman, which tribesmen said paid a ransom on behalf of the French government.

Ten months of protests demanding the end of President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule have paralysed the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state, and its political deadlock has reignited conflicts with separatists and Islamists.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia and Washington, which made Saleh a cornerstone of its campaign against al Qaeda, have urged the president to hand over power in line with the terms of a plan crafted by Yemen's resource-rich neighbours.

Saleh has thwarted that plan, now echoed by a U.N. Security Council resolution, three times already. A U.N. mediator trying to implement the deal said on Tuesday details related to its signing were still unresolved.

