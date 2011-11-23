SINGAPORE Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, weighed down by mining and technology stocks after a downward revision of U.S. growth data raised new concerns about the faltering global economy.

The euro crept up after the International Monetary Fund beefed up its lending tools to help shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.

Oil eased, after rallying in the previous session on the IMF move -- which, by boosting the euro, had made dollar-denominated crude cheaper for European buyers -- and tensions between the West and Iran that have rekindled fears of supply disruptions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent, with the materials and technology sectors leading losses.

In Australia, heavyweight miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both fell more than 1 percent, while South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics shed more than 2 percent.

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday.

U.S. stocks had fallen around 0.5 percent on Tuesday, their fifth successive losing session, after data showed the economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial estimate of 2.5 percent.

Asian markets may be influenced by the latest reading of China's manufacturing activity (PMI) from HSBC due around 0230 GMT.

The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to around $1.3520 , despite growing fears about rising bond yields after Spain's borrowing costs hit a record high.

The single currency was boosted by the IMF move to make liquidity available to country's caught up in contagion from debt woes elsewhere, and also talk of repatriation flows from European banks.

U.S. crude oil fell 0.5 percent to $97.50 a barrel, after jumping more than $1 the previous day.

