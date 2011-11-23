MUMBAI (Reuters) – The BSE Sensex is expected to start lower on Wednesday, ahead of expiry of monthly derivative contracts and weighed down by fresh concerns about the global economy after a downward revision of U.S. growth.

Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth, said Tuesday's mild bounce-back after an 8-day slide would be shortlived and the undertone was bearish.

"The depreciating rupee is the biggest issue today, which has potential to paralyse the economy," he said.

The rupee has slumped more than 16 percent from its 2011 high in July and hit an all-time low on Tuesday, driven by ballooning current account deficit and dwindling inflows.

At 0230 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 1.1 percent lower, indicating a lower start for the domestic market.

Washington said on Tuesday said the U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial estimate of a 2.5 percent growth rate.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index ended up 0.75 percent at 16,065.42 points, snapping an eight session losing streak. The monthly derivative contracts expire on Thursday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Siemens Ltd, a unit of Siemens AG, after power equipment-maker said it posted a 29 percent drop in September quarter profit, largely hurt by foreign exchange losses.

* Jet Airways, after the debt-ridden carrier said it would sell and lease back aircraft and offload land to raise funds for what its auditors called a cash crunch threatening its future.

* Kingfisher Airlines after it said aircraft makers had provided support to the cash-strapped carrier in various forms including financial support.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)