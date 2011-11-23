U.S. dollar bills are pictured during a photo opportunity at an office of Interbank Inc. money exchange in Tokyo November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

MUMBAI State-run banks were spotted selling dollars in the market starting at 52.55 rupees on Wednesday, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India to stem rupee's slide, five traders said.

At 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 52.05/06 per dollar, after weakening to 52.60 in early deals. On Tuesday, the unit had hit an all-time low of 52.73, before closing at 52.2950/3050.

"Lots of selling from state-run banks ... it has to be the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), no one else would sell like this," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

The central bank has always maintained that it does not protect any particular level on the rupee and would only intervene to iron out excessive volatility.

"There is some selling from corporates as well but such a recovery is not possible without the central bank's hand," another dealer with a state-run bank said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)