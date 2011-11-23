Managing Director of Telenor's India partner Unitech, Sanjay Chandra (C) leaves a court in New Delhi April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to five company executives charged in the 2G telecoms licensing scandal that has rocked the government and businesses in Asia's third-largest economy, raising hopes that others including some politicians may be freed soon.

A two-judge panel granted bail to Sanjay Chandra, the managing director of Unitech; Vinod Goenka, chairman of Etisalat's India partner DB Group; and three executives from billionaire Anil Ambani's group; who have been held in jail since April.

The executives are among the three companies and 14 individuals charged in alleged rigging of a 2007/08 grant of lucrative telecoms licences that CAG said cost the government up to $39 billion in revenue.

They approached the top court after two lower courts rejected their applications on grounds their release could influence the investigation.

The five will have to provide a bail bond of 500,000 rupees ($9,600) each and a guarantee of a similar amount, an order read in an open court room said. Full details of the order were not immediately available.

Shares in the three companies linked to the executives jumped after the news. DB Realty surged 20 percent, while Unitech jumped as much as 10.6 percent and Reliance Communications rose as much as 6.9 percent.

Former telecoms minister Andimuthu Raja, a member of government ally DMK party, and Kanimozhi, the lawmaker daughter of the DMK chief, and several other company executives remain in jail as the trial into the telecoms scandal progresses in New Delhi.

A lawyer for another accused -- Shahid Balwa, also of the DB Group -- said he was hopeful that others would also be granted bails.

"The charges that have been framed on the accused Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa are alike," Vijay Aggarwal told CNN-IBN television, adding that the charges slapped on Kanimozhi and others were of even lesser offence.

All accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing.

The scandal is the largest of the several that have emerged in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's second term, weaking the government's political authority.

Attacked by a resurgent opposition, policy-making has drifted into limbo amid the controversies.

The case has also spooked investors after investigators questioned powerful tycoons, including billionaire Anil Ambani, a rare event in India where top businessmen are seen as beyond the reach of police.

($1 = 52.3 rupees)

(Additional reporting Annie Banerji; editing by Malini Menon and Sanjeev Miglani)