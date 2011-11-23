MUMBAI Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
West Indies first innings (overnight 267-2)
A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62
K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68
K. Edwards c Dhoni b Sharma 86
D. Bravo not out 156
K. Powell c Dhoni b Ojha 81
M. Samuels not out 18
Extras (b-8, lb-13, nb-2) 23
Total (four wickets; 157 overs) 494
To bat: C. Baugh, D. Sammy, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo, R. Rampaul
Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150 3-314 4-474
Bowling: Sharma 27-8-65-1 (1nb), Aaron 22-4-75-0, Ojha 40-9-98-1, Ashwin 44-4-141-2, Sehwag 16-1-61-0 (1nb), Kohli 2-0-9-0, Tendulkar 6-0-24-0
India lead the series 2-0.
