BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it opposes unilateral sanctions against Iran days after several countries announced new measures against Iran's energy and financial sectors.

China is always against unilateral sanctions on Iran, let alone the expansion of such sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told reporters at a regular press briefing, adding that sanctions would not solve the Iranian nuclear issue.

The United States, Britain and Canada announced new measures against Iran's energy and financial sectors on Monday and France proposed "unprecedented" new sanctions, including freezing the assets of its central bank and suspending purchases of its oil.

(Reporting By Sui-lee Wee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)