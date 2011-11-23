A Moody's sign on the 7 World Trade Center tower is photographed in New York August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

PARIS Growing problems with credit in Europe are set to continue for some time as policymakers struggle to find a solution to the euro's sovereign debt crisis, the head of Moody's sovereign risk said on Wednesday.

"There is a deep and growing gap between what the market seems to be expecting or demanding and what policymakers can reasonably deliver in a short period of time," said Bart Oosterveld, Moody's global managing director of sovereign risk.

He said a crisis in confidence was close to shutting down interbank lending and threatening sovereigns' access to finance as Europe relies on small-scale bond buying by the European Central Bank in the place of a broader solution to the crisis.

"This is a strategy which is prone to quite considerable implementation risk," he said.

"In our view, the credit picture in Europe will continue to be quite negative for some time since policymakers are trying to reconcile conflicting objectives: preserving the euro in its current form and on the other hand avoiding a commitment to deep fiscal integration in the short term."

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn)