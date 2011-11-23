HAIKOU, China Italian brothers Edoardo and Francesco Molinari acknowledge they are under more pressure at golf's $7.5 million World Cup following their success at the event two years ago in Shenzen.

The pair won the title for Italy for the first time in 2009 and begin their defence at Mission Hills on China's Hainan Island on Thursday.

All 28 participating nations lined up at Wednesday's opening ceremony, including three of the world's top 10 in Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Germany's Martin Kaymer (four) and American Matt Kuchar (10).

"The course is very similar to the course we won on two years ago with quite big fairways, and quite small greens," said Edoardo Molinari.

"There are some very good holes, and it's a great course for this format, because there are some holes where one player can go for it and the other can play it more defensive.

"But as defending champions there is extra pressure on us, and when you compare what we did two years ago, everyone is expecting the same this week."

Sharing the spotlight with major winners Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell was the Guatemalan team of Pablo Acuna and Jose Toledo, who clinched the last available spot with a birdie at the closing hole of the South American qualifier.

The U.S. pair of Kuchar and long-hitting Gary Woodland will make their World Cup debut and are looking to add to America's 23 wins in the tournament.

"I've got to play with Gary a number of times this year and we pair together well," Kuchar told reporters. "When I got in position to play this event, I was able to pick a partner, and thought about who I would have fun with, and then whose game fitted in well with mine.

"I thought about who I also wanted to spend the week with, and who would help the United States have a shot at winning this, and Gary was top of the list."

Schwartzel and Oosthuizen hope the familiarity with each other's game will lift South Africa to the title.

"A lot this week will be about understanding each other's game and Louis and I do that well," said Schwartzel.

"I know how far he hits the ball and I know what shots he likes the best and where he might be a bit uncomfortable.

"So we will be playing to each other's strengths and that will be the key this week to victory."