Businessmen cast their shadows as they walk in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

BOSTON Organizations are composed of people, many of whom act irrationally at times. Don't let that throw you off your game, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"It's frustrating to watch a colleague behave irrationally, whether it's refusing to follow a policy or failing to recognize a good idea. But people have reasons for doing things, even if you don't fully understand.

Next time a colleague can't consider a completely reasonable suggestion, try these two things:

1. Don't insist on rationality. It will only further frustrate you and make the other person defensive. No matter how many well-constructed arguments you offer, you won't progress until you understand your colleague's point of view.

2. Figure out the other person's rationale. Resistance to logic always comes from somewhere. Find out what is motivating your coworker, whether it's conscious or unconscious. Then you can address the underlying issues."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Embrace Your Irrational Colleagues" by Ron Ashkenas.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)