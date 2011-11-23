BISHKEK Impoverished Kyrgyzstan faces financial hardship and social unrest if it fails to join a customs union with three former Soviet states, the country's acting prime minister said on Wednesday.

Omurbek Babanov told a conference that Kyrgyzstan's 5.5 million people would be hit by higher fuel prices should the country remain outside a Russia-led trade alliance with Belarus and its much richer Central Asian neighbour Kazakhstan.

"A social explosion is possible, if we don't join the Customs Union, when tariffs are introduced on fuel products," said Babanov. "It's a necessity for our state."

The economy in Kyrgyzstan, a mainly Muslim mountainous republic, survives to a large degree on remittances from citizens working abroad, international donors and the production of a single gold mine.

Inflation rocketed to 19.2 percent in 2010, a year in which the president was overthrown and hundreds were killed in a later outbreak of ethnic violence. The International Monetary Fund forecasts 2011 inflation of between 7.5 percent and 7.8 percent.

Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus set up a customs union in 2009, creating a three-nation market of 168 million people. All customs borders between the states were removed in July 2011 and a Common Economic Space is due to take effect from Jan. 1, 2012.

The union could also prove to be the foundation of a Eurasian Economic Union linking a host of former Soviet states, an idea to which the leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus signed up in a Kremlin ceremony last week.

A stricter border regime with Kazakhstan since the union came into force has made life more difficult for many Kyrgyz traders who make a living re-exporting Chinese consumer goods.

Higher prices for the imported goods on which Kyrgyzstan depends, including fuel from Russia and food products, could also trigger social unrest in a country where per capita GDP of $843 is less than a tenth of that in Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan, which -- unlike the Customs Union members -- has been a member of the World Trade Organisation since 1998, currently imports gasoline, jet fuel and other refined products from Russia at preferential rates.

RUSSIAN INFLUENCE

Babanov, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, assumed the premiership in an acting capacity when Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev launched a successful campaign for the presidency.

Atambayev, to be inaugurated president on Dec. 1, has bolstered relations with Soviet-era master Russia during several visits to Moscow. His opposition to the renewal of the lease on a U.S. military air base beyond 2014 will also please Russia.

Further cementing ties, between 500,000 and 1 million citizens of Kyrgyzstan are estimated to live and work in the three Customs Union states, mainly in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Babanov said Kyrgyzstan's long-standing desire to join the Customs Union was its decision alone. "Nobody is dragging us forcefully into the Customs Union. This is our choice," he said.

Babanov said accession would attract investment to Kyrgyzstan's promising but underdeveloped hydroelectric power and mining sectors, while a single labour market would provide jobs and social protection for migrant Kyrgyz workers.

Sergei Glazyev, executive secretary of the Customs Union, said Kyrgyzstan had every chance of joining the union in 2012.

"This is an issue for our heads of state and governments to agree," said Glazyev, an economist who worked in the Russian government in the 1990s. "All of the necessary technical work could be completed within the next year."

(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Mark Heinrich)