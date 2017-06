Panamanian strongman Manuel Antonio Noriega takes part in a conference at the Atlapa center in this file photo in Panama City October 11,1989. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe/Files

PARIS A French appeals court on Wednesday gave its definitive approval for former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega to be extradited to his home country to serve a 20-year prison sentence for human rights crimes.

The court approved extradition for Noriega - Panama's de facto ruler in the 1980s before being toppled in a U.S. led invasion - earlier this year but legal proceedings related to a second extradition request delayed the transfer.

Noriega's lawyer Olivier Metzner said on Wednesday it was now up to Panama to send a military airplane or police authorities to carry out the extradition.

Noriega, 77, has been jailed since 2010 in France, serving a seven-year sentence for money-laundering.

