Police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the ''Occupy Toronto'' movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Police began clearing tents from the Occupy Toronto protest in a downtown park on Wednesday in a still-peaceful move to end the weeks-long encampment, but some demonstrators chained themselves inside barricaded tents and vowed to stay.

Backed by a court order, police arrived at the park at dawn and began removing unoccupied tents and garbage, while some protesters screamed at them, some sang and played guitar, and others dug in for an expected stand-off and forcible removal.

"The police have actually been quite cordial; this is unlike any eviction I've seen. The police are actually being cooperative in terms of helping us protect our belongings," said Darryl Richardson, 28, a protestor who said he had been on site since the first day of the occupation.

The scene, anticipated since a court upheld an eviction order on Monday, mirrors developments across North America, where police are evicting protesters from public spaces in an attempt to end Occupy protests against social and financial inequality.

The Toronto site was calm as dozens of protesters and media watched police clear unoccupied tents, avoiding for now several larger structures where demonstrators have vowed to remain.

Protesters linked arms around one large library tent, while others gathered nearby to sing "Give Peace a Chance" in a gazebo. Heavy rain and freezing temperatures overnight have made the park a muddy and wet protest site.

Protesters first set up shop in Toronto's St. James Park on Oct. 15, following the lead of Occupy Wall Street protesters in New York's Zuccotti Park.

There were no arrests as the police worked, and union members supporting the protest helped dismantle some of the large yurts that had been donated.

Dozens of uniformed police lined up along one side of the park but the authorities seemed intent on maintaining a low-key tone, dressed in yellow windbreakers rather than riot gear.

The protest has drawn criticism for the toll it has taken on the park and surrounding neighborhood. After five weeks patches of mud and bare ground have replaced once-abundant grass, and pieces of cardboard and other refuse were scattered among the fallen leaves.

The court ruling upheld city of Toronto bylaws prohibiting tents and shelters in parks and stating that parks must be vacated between midnight and 5:30 a.m. (1030 GMT).

A judge ruled the protesters' decision to take over the park without first consulting local residents was not in line with protections under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Toronto is Canada's largest city and the home of the country's financial industry, which has put the spotlight on the St. James Park protest. But similar demonstrations have sprung up in other cities.

(Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty)