LONDON Global manufacturers floundered this month as new orders slumped, and with survey data also showing services business growth faltering, concerns are rising that the world is headed for a steep downturn.

Personal spending in the United States -- where the economy is growing when many in Europe are already contracting -- barely rose last month, figures showed on Wednesday, a day after data showed growth was slower than expected in the third quarter.

"A disappointing start to the fourth quarter," said Pierre Ellis, senior global economist at Decision Economics in New York. "It doesn't have the strong upward thrust we normally see in a regular recovery."

China's once-booming factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in 32 months on signs of domestic weakness, according to similar survey data released earlier, reviving worries about a hard landing there.

Europe's data looked no better for policymakers battling to control a paralysing debt crisis that has spread from periphery members to the core and is threatening the euro zone's survival.

The euro zone's private sector contracted for a third month, purchasing managers' indices showed, pointing to a fourth quarter economic contraction of 0.5-0.6 percent, according to survey compilers Markit.

"It's showing signs of a global downturn but I don't think we've got a global recession on our hands," said Jeavon Lolay, head of global research at Lloyds Banking Group.

"If it deteriorates from here then, yes, there is a chance that we get a significant downturn."

Forward-looking indicators in the surveys also painted a bleak outlook, with optimism crumbling, new orders falling, and virtually no jobs growth.

Survey data showed euro zone core members France and Germany also took big hits to their economies during the month.

New U.S. claims for claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but held below 400,000 for the third straight week, suggesting the labour market was gaining some traction.

U.S. home prices, down by a third in recent years and considered by many as critical to any meaningful economic recovery, are not seen recovering until 2013 at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll published on Wednesday.

The euro extended its slide against the dollar after poor demand at a German bond auction prompted concerns over the safe-haven appeal of German sovereign debt. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares deepened losses.

TROUBLE IN EUROPE

The euro zone's dominant service sector contracted less than expected this month, but its manufacturing sector, which fuelled a large part of the last recovery, shrank more than predicted as output fell to its lowest level since mid-2009.

Markit's flash euro zone composite PMI, often used as a barometer of growth, nudged up to 47.2 from October's 28-month low of 46.5, marking its third month below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

The services business expectations index sank to its weakest since March 2009, when global stock markets hit their nadir not long after the darkest point of the last recession.

Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit said that meant that services growth will weaken further in coming months.

Meanwhile the euro zone manufacturing PMI fell to 46.4 in November from 47.1, its lowest reading since July 2009.

Official Eurostat data showed industrial new orders plunged in September by their biggest amount since December 2008 -- far more than economists had forecast.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent this month. With new president Mario Draghi having warned of a mild recession by the end of the year, it is expected to cut again in the coming months.

But it is increasingly clear that with interest rates already so low, European policymakers don't have a solution to avert another recession.

CRACKS IN CHINA

A steep fall in China's HSBC flash PMI to 48 in November from 51 largely reflected domestic weakness, as both output and new orders shrank even as export orders continued to grow.

The flash PMI, the earliest readout of China's industrial activity, was also the weakest since March 2009, underscoring expectations that Beijing will lean more on policies to support growth than fighting inflation.

Indeed, the PMI gauges of changes in input and output prices in China dropped around 10 points each to April 2009 lows.

"They are not going to want this to go too far," said Tim Condon, head of Asia research at ING. "I'm not sure if it (PMI) is a tipping point but I think it adds to the evidence."

The China industrial output sub-index tumbled to a 32-month low of 46.7, a steep drop from 51.4 in October. The new orders index suffered the biggest one-month drop in 1-1/2 years to sink well below the 50 mark that divides growth and contraction.

HSBC, which sponsors the China flash PMI, again took what has been a consistently upbeat view whenever the PMI data disappoint analysts and financial markets.

"There remains no need to panic," HSBC economist Qu Hongbin said. "Easing inflation provides room for more easing measures, which will keep China on track for a soft landing."

Qu said the PMI data suggested industrial output growth in China will moderate in coming months to an annual rate of 11-12 percent, a pace not seen since 2009 when China was pulling out of the global financial crisis.

Output has averaged close to 14 percent this year.

(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Beijing; Editing by Ross Finley )