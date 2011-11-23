LONDON As the euro zone debt crisis enters its third year with no imminent solution, conditions in the financial system have deteriorated as banks cut lending to each other, especially for any period longer than about a week, sending them back onto central bank lifelines.

While extraordinary liquidity provisions put in place by major central banks have kept most measures of financial market stress well away from the worst levels hit at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, others are creeping closer to those lows.

Following are some key financial indicators of that stress, what they mean and how they have been performing.

EURO/DOLLAR CROSS CURRENCY BASIS SWAPS

Most European banks are having to borrow dollars on a weekly basis, with anything beyond that maturity getting costlier for them in the market.

Euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps reflect the premium that banks pay to swap euros for dollars. A fall in the swaps level -- expressed as a negative figure -- means the premium is rising.

Three-month cross currency basis swaps have fallen to around -142 basis points, a level last seen in November 2008, from -13 bps in May as U.S. money market funds have reduced unsecured lending to European banks on concerns about their holdings of depreciating euro zone debt. At these levels, it is getting as expensive as borrowing from the European Central Bank's three month dollar swap line, reintroduced in September.

Three-month euro/dollar basis swaps hit the -300 bps level soon after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and strategists say it is unlikely to reach those levels again now with pressure building on central banks to ease the punitive rates on their dollar backstop.

LIBOR/OIS SPREADS:

This measures the difference between indicative interbank borrowing costs (reflected in daily fixings of the London Interbank Offered Rate) and expected central bank lending rates over the same period, as measured by Overnight Index Swap rates (OIS).

The spread takes into account the credit risk of the banks and term risk. Widening spreads show a rising premium on the rate at which banks may be willing to lend to each other over and above the cost of the funds they receive from the central bank. It reflects mistrust between banks and unwillingness to lend.

- Dollars: The benchmark three-month dollar Libor/OIS spread has been rising gradually since June and is now at its highest level in two years around 41 basis points. This is still way off a record high around 365 bps hit in October 2008 at the height of the credit freeze following the mid-September collapse of Lehman Brothers. Before contagion spilled over from Greece to Italy and Spain in July 2011, the spread hovered around 10-17 bps.

- Euros: The three-month euro Libor/OIS spread spiked to 90 bps in early November, the highest since March 2009, having hovered in a 10-30 bps range before the summer. It was last around 86 bps on Tuesday. The spread is still way off an all time high of 200 bps reached in October 2008. It hovered around 10 bps for several years before the onset of the credit crunch in August 2007.

- Sterling: The three-month sterling Libor/OIS spread has risen as high as 72 bps from lows in April around 15 bps. The spread rose to as high as 220 bps at the height of the credit crisis. It also hovered around 10 bps before the onset of the credit crunch.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

These measure the cost of exchanging fixed and floating cash flows and are aimed at helping firms and banks offset interest rate risk or uncertainty. Libor is the benchmark for the floating rate leg of a swap transaction. The swap spread measures this rate over and above the borrowing costs of top-rated "risk-free" governments.

A widening of swap spreads reflects heightened financial stress because it signals both rising demand from borrowers to hedge rising interest costs and growing risk aversion of lenders to lend to anyone but the most creditworthy borrowers.

The two-year dollar swap spread has expanded to over 50 bps, double levels in early August just before EU policymakers decided on a second bailout for Greece which has since been snarled up by a change of government and lengthy talks over the participation of private debt holders.

The spread hit a record high above 160 basis points in early October 2008. It had never exceeded 50 bps in the three years before the onslaught of the credit crunch in August 2007.

U.S. banks are also coming under pressure over their exposure to large banks in France and the UK which are highly exposed to peripheral euro zone debt.

Two-year euro swap spreads have jumped above 100 basis points to their highest levels since November 2008. The spread was around 110 bps on Wednesday, 20 bps off the record high of 130 bps hit in October 2008. Before August 2007, the two-year euro swap spread had never exceeded 50 bps since the euro was launched in 1999, Reuters charts show.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)