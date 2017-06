Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 sliding 2 percent and on pace for a sixth day of declines on anxiety over the euro zone crisis and weak Chinese data.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 209.79 points, or 1.83 percent, to 11,283.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 24.02 points, or 2.02 percent, to

1,164.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbling 52.99 points, or 2.10 percent, to 2,468.29.

