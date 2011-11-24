LOS ANGELES A crew member has died on the set of the movie "G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation" in an accident, Paramount Pictures confirmed on Wednesday.

The studio did not provide details on the death of crew member Mike Huber, which according to media reports occurred on Tuesday in New Orleans while a set was being taken apart.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Huber family at this time," Paramount Pictures spokeswoman Virginia Lam said in a statement.

"The safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and the studio is fully cooperating with all investigating agencies as they examine the circumstances surrounding this unusual accident," she said.

The film "G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation" is scheduled to be released next year.

