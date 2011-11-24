NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex quickly gave up gains after opening higher on Thursday as investors remain concerned over high inflation, slowing growth and a faltering local currency.

Shares in Tata Steel and Tata Motors fell after the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate announced a successor to Chairman Ratan Tata.

Cyrus Mistry, whose father is the biggest shareholder in the Tata Sons holding company, was named deputy chairman of Tata Sons and will succeed Ratan Tata when he retires in December 2012.

At 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.12 percent at 15,680.89, with half of its components in the red. The index had hit a two-year low in the previsous session.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.07 percent to 4,703.05.

Tata Steel fell more than 1 percent and Tata Motors was down 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)