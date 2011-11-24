Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
MUMBAI West Indies were all out for 590 in their first innings on the third day of the third and final test against India at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
India lead the series 2-0.
Scores: West Indies 590 all out (K. Brathwaite 68, A. Barath 62, K. Edwards 86, D. Bravo 166, K. Powell 81, M. Samuels 61; V. Aaron 3-106, R. Ashwin 5-156)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, England Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
MADRID Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo denied on Tuesday ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain, after prosecutors filed a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million).