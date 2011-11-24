MUMBAI India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed his second five-wicket haul in three tests as West Indies were finally dismissed for an imposing 590 on the third morning of the third and final test at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming on their overnight score of 575 for nine, the visitors, who won the toss and opted to bat first, added 15 runs in 3.1 overs before Devendra Bishoo was bowled by Ashwin.

Ashwin, 25, who grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut in the first test in Delhi, finished with figures of 5-156 from 52.1 overs.

Building on half-centuries from the top six batsmen, including Darren Bravo's classy 166, the West Indies total has almost certainly ended any hope India had of inflicting a 3-0 series whitewash on the visitors.

