A farmer spreads fertilizers on his rice plants in Patra village in Punjab August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Indian fertiliser makers are renegotiating import deals of potash, phosphate and other raw materials, as a sharp rupee fall has lifted production cost at a time when farmers resist price rise and the government not willing to raise subsidy, three industry officials said.

A few suppliers have agreed to lower price and the rest are likely to follow suit in next two weeks, they said.

"International suppliers have agreed to reduce prices of diammonium phosphate (DAP) by $35 per tonne and NPK by $25 per tonne," U.S. Awasthi, managing director, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd (IFFCO), the country's biggest fertilizer company, told Reuters.

Two other company officials, who declined to be named, said they were also renegotiating import deals with suppliers.

