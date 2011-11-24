India's Rahul Dravid plays a shot during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI India lost both openers but milestone man Rahul Dravid stood firm as the hosts chased West Indies' imposing total of 590, reaching tea at 172 for two on the third day of the third and final test at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Dravid (52 not out) became the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 13,000 runs in tests, and also brought up 1,000 runs in the calendar year, on his way to his 62nd half-century.

At the interval, Dravid and Tendulkar (20 not out), who is chasing his 100th international ton, were at the crease.

The 38-year old Dravid added 71 for the second wicket with Gautam Gambhir (55) after India lost Virender Sehwag before the lunch break.

Dravid, one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the game, got past the 13,000-mark with a sublime cover drive off Darren Sammy, one of his six boundaries on Thursday.

Gambhir looked in good nick and hit eight boundaries before he got an edge to wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh while attempting a hook against a high bouncer off paceman Ravi Rampaul.

Sehwag (37) began in typical explosive fashion as India looked to eat into the tourists' first innings tally, hitting three fours and a six before he was bowled by West Indies captain Sammy.

Medium-pacer Sammy, who was swatted for a six by Sehwag in his first over, managed to breach the right-handed batsman's defence with a ball that moved back off the pitch after the openers had put on 67 for the first wicket.

Sehwag and Gambhir took India past 50 in just the 11th over of the innings but the hosts slowed considerably after the fall of the wicket, adding just seven runs in 4.3 overs up to the break.

Earlier, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed his second five-wicket haul in three tests as West Indies were finally dismissed for their imposing 590 in the morning.

Resuming on their overnight score of 575-9, the visitors, who won the toss and opted to bat first, added 15 runs in 3.1 overs before Devendra Bishoo was bowled by Ashwin.

Ashwin, 25, who grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut in the first test in Delhi, finished with figures of 5-156 from 52.1 overs.

Building on half-centuries from the top six batsmen, including Darren Bravo's classy 166, the West Indies total has almost certainly ended any hope India had of inflicting a 3-0 series whitewash on the visitors.

