Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at the BRICs finance ministers' news conference during the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

NEW DELHI India's inflation is expected to moderate if the current easing trend in weekly food and fuel prices continues, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday after the latest weekly inflation figures showed food inflation at a nine-week low.

India's food price index rose 9.01 percent and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 12, government data showed. In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 10.63 percent and 15.49 percent, respectively.

"If this trend continues for the next two weeks for the month of November, I hope there will be a moderation in inflation," Mukherjee said.

The headline inflation in October hovered above 9 percent for the 11th month, in further evidence of the central bank's inability to achieve a breakthrough in its fight against price rises.

