KUALA LUMPUR New Commonwealth Games Federation President Prince Tunku Imran wants the event to be given Olympic qualifying status in order to attract the best athletes and maintain relevance in a saturated sporting calendar.

The Games, which take place every four years and feature up to 17 sports for athletes from more than 70 countries of former British colonies, suffered negative headlines after an incident-marred event in Delhi last year.

Several top athletes, including Jamaican Usain Bolt, opted to skip the Games due to scheduling issues as well as safety concerns.

Prince Imran, who succeeded Jamaican Mike Fennell earlier this month, told Reuters in an interview at his office in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday that one way to ensure the best athletes were always in attendance was to dangle the Olympic carrot.

"Getting the top athletes, the best athletes in the sport that we have, has to be the main goal as that is what television and spectators are looking for," the qualified barrister and former Squash national champion said.

"You can't say you are the great Games when you are not attracting the best in the Commonwealth.

"We are in such a competitive position now, we are in the same year as the FIFA World Cup, we are in the same year as the Winter Olympics.

"We should try and persuade the international federations to make the Commonwealth Games a qualifying, perhaps the first qualifying event, for the Olympics."

The 63-year-old Malaysian said individual discussions would take place between the CGF and the federations of their Olympic sports over the next year to discuss the idea and also to build a stronger bond and ensure there are no calendar clashes.

POSSIBLE PARTNER?

Despite the absence of sporting heavyweights United States, China and Russia, the Commonwealth Games remains popular with its flexible sporting programme which features non-Olympic sports such as netball and lawn bowls.

However, the Delhi Games last October were something of a setback for the event's prestige.

Olympic sprint champion Bolt skipped the event as it was held during the athletics off-season, while others cited safety concerns as a reason for not traveling to India.

Britain's four-times Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Hoy was absent in order to take part in the European Championships, which was an Olympic qualifying event.

Prince Imran said avoiding such clashes was a priority.

"I think most sports have looked at us very closely as a partner but there are some sports which still, I'm not so sure, I think we need to show them what we can do for their sport.

"Take cycling. I think we have done tremendously for cycling in terms of velodromes built. There was a new velodrome built in Manchester (for the 2002 Games), a new one built in Delhi, there is going to be a new one built in Glasgow (for 2014 Games).

"So are we important to cycling? I believe we are, so cycling should possibly reciprocate by giving us the window and not clashing with international cycling events and even ... utilising it for a qualifier for the Olympics or whatever."

He was keen to stress that the CGF were working for the international federations and keen to find a workable, negotiated solution.

"The first thing I said at the first board meeting is we are a service organisation and we have to serve our customers, our members, the Commonwealth Games Associations, the international federations.

"We have to help them and we, as a board and as members of the staff, we have to understand that."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)