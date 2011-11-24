Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
MUMBAI Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the third and final test between India and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
West Indies first innings (overnight 575-9)
A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62
K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68
K. Edwards c Dhoni b Sharma 86
D. Bravo c Dhoni b Aaron 166
K. Powell c Dhoni b Ojha 81
M. Samuels c Dravid b Ashwin 61
C. Baugh b Aaron 4
D. Sammy c Dhoni b Aaron 3
R. Rampaul c Kohli b Ashwin 10
F. Edwards not out 11
D. Bishoo b Ashwin 12
Extras (b-8, lb-16, nb-2) 26
Total (all out; 184.1 overs) 590
Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150 3-314 4-474 5-518 6-524 7-540 8-563 9-566
Bowling: Sharma 32-9-84-1 (1nb), Aaron 28-4-106-3, Ojha 48-10-126-1, Ashwin 52.1-6-156-5, Sehwag 16-1-61-0 (1nb), Kohli 2-0-9-0, Tendulkar 6-0-24-0
- - - -
India first innings
G. Gambhir c Baugh b Rampaul 55
V. Sehwag b Sammy 37
R. Dravid not out 52
S. Tendulkar not out 20
Extras (b-1, w-3, nb-4) 8
Total (two wickets; 47 overs) 172
To bat: VVS Laxman, V. Kohli, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I.
Sharma, P. Ojha, V. Aaron
Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-138
Bowling (to date): F. Edwards 11-0-45-0 (4nb), Rampaul 12-1-42-1 (1w), Sammy 11-1-44-1 (2w), Samuels 5-0-18-0, Bishoo 8-2-22-0
India lead the series 2-0
MADRID Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo denied on Tuesday ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain, after prosecutors filed a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million).