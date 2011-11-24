LONDON Standard & Poor's lowered Egypt's credit rating on Thursday, saying the political and economic outlook had deteriorated following violence that has killed 39 people in five days.

S&P said it had cut the country's foreign and local currency rating to B+ from BB- with a negative outlook. It affirmed the B short-term rating.

"The downgrade reflects our opinion that Egypt's weak political and economic profile...has deteriorated further," the agency said in a statement.

"This follows clashes between protesters and security personnel that began on Nov. 20, 2011, and resulted in significant loss of life."

S&P said the negative outlook reflected its view that actions by the government or armed forces during the political transition process could further weaken Egypt's ability to fund its government borrowing requirement, or external needs.

