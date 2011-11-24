German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a federal budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November for the first time in nearly half a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in international markets better so far than experts had feared.

A day after weak demand for a German bond auction raised concern the crisis may be spreading to Europe's economic powerhouse, the closely-watched Ifo business climate index bucked expectations to rise for the first time since June.

The Munich-based Ifo think-tank's index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 companies, edged up to 106.6 in November from 106.4 in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 43 economists had been for a drop to 105.1.

"The German economy is still performing relatively well despite the international turmoil," said Ifo chief Hans-Werner Sinn, ascribing the increase to "somewhat less sceptical" expectations in German trade and manufacturing.

The news pushed up the euro and European shares, providing some relief after Wednesday's poor Bund auction when the German debt agency could not find buyers for almost half a 6 billion euro bond sale. Analysts called the auction of 10-year bonds a "disaster".

Ifo economist Klaus Abberger told Reuters the November index showed the debt crisis had not yet reached the real economy and that Germany had a good chance of avoiding recession this winter, with domestic demand looking stable.

"A slowdown will come but not a drastic one. We are not in free-fall," Abberger said.

Manufacturers told Ifo they expected "hardly any further stimulus from exports" and retailers were also cautious, while wholesalers and the construction industry reported an improved business climate after a recent cooling in both sectors.

"The German economy will not be able to escape these general recessionary tendencies (in the euro zone)," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski. "However, today's Ifo index shows that if policymakers get a grip on the crisis management, Germany could get off more lightly than most other countries."

Earlier on Thursday Germany confirmed that gross domestic product growth accelerated in the third quarter, with private consumption growing at its strongest pace in more than a year.

STAGNATION, AT BEST

German retailer Douglas, which sells perfumes, cosmetics and books making it very focused on Christmas sales, said last week it was "seeing no signs the mood of the consumers has been dampened by the euro zone crisis".

"In fact, they seem in the mood to shop," Douglas DOHG.DE Chief Executive Henning Kreke told Reuters.

GDP growth accelerated to 0.5 percent in Q3 while private consumption swung back to growth of 0.8 percent after shrinking in the previous quarter. Investment in plant equipment rose 2.9 percent.

On an annual basis, however, growth eased again, and the bond auction demonstrated clearly that Germany is not immune to the negative sentiment sweeping across the continent.

Timo Klein of IHS Global Insight has pencilled in average GDP growth dropping to 0.8 percent next year from an estimated 3 percent for 2011 and said euro-crisis risks "continue to bias any future forecast revisions to the downside for now".

The Ifo index rise reverses "only a fraction of the sharp fall in expectations seen over the last six months and left the index pointing to stagnation -- at best -- in the economy over the coming quarters", said Capital Economics' Jonathan Loynes.

Germany recovered swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis, with its growth outstripping all others in the single currency zone, but there are clear signs the economy is now shifting down a gear.

German industrial orders saw their steepest decline in September since early 2009, weighed down by sharply weaker demand from the euro zone. Industrial production has already begun to feel the pinch, falling 2.7 percent in September.

Economists, the government and the Bundesbank have all cut their German growth forecasts in recent weeks. The government now forecasts growth of 1 percent in 2012, down from an earlier estimate of 1.8 percent.

Loynes saw only limited scope for encouragement from the Q3 GDP data, which was "largely a bounce-back from a fall in Q2". With the economy slowing and Berlin under pressure to rescue the euro, "market worries about Germany look set to intensify".

