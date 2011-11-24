A protester runs after setting fire to a car during clashes with police in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany/Files

CAIRO A member of Egypt's ruling military council said on Thursday the army respected the view of demonstrators in Cairo's Tahrir Square who have been demanding an end to military rule but said they did not represent all the Egyptian people.

"If we look at those in Tahrir, regardless of their number, they do not represent the Egyptian people, but we must respect their opinion," General Mokhtar al-Mullah was addressing a news conference on the parliamentary election due to start on Monday.

Abdel Moez Ibrahim, the head of the election committee, speaking at the same news conference, said: "As for the circumstances we are ready to conduct election under any conditions."

Mullah also said the army hoped to form a new government before the start of the election, after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Essam Sharaf's cabinet.

