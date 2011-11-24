PRAGUE The rule of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is approaching an end and the situation has become irreversible, Israeli Vice Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon said on Thursday.

"It seems that the situation in Syria is irreversible, that President Bashar al-Assad is losing legitimacy by killing the dissidents, more than 3,000 casualties so far," he told reporters after meeting Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg in Prague.

"It seems that he is approaching his end as the leader of Syria."

The U.N. General Assembly's human rights committee on Tuesday condemned Syria for its eight-month crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in which the body said at least 3,500 people have been killed since March.

Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak said over the weekend that cracks were appearing in Assad's support base in a sign that the end of his rule may be close.

Syria has accepted an Arab League plan to send monitors to observe the popular uprising, Iraq's foreign minister said on Thursday.

