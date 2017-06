A woman speaks on her phone as she walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI The cabinet has approved a new companies bill, a minister who did not want to be identified said on Thursday, in a step towards improving transparency and regulation of business houses in Asia's third-largest economy.

The government has been working on a new companies law for several years. The current law governing companies dates back to 1956.

