Detained Harvinder Singh (C) is taken to a police station in a police vehicle after he attacked India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar at a function in New Delhi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

NEW DELHI A man angered by rising food prices and a raft of corruption scandals plaguing the Congress party-led government slapped Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

Pawar, 70, was speaking to reporters in New Delhi when he was assaulted. He was not seriously hurt.

TV reports said the attacker, Harvinder Singh, was a local transporter.

“What should I do? All I hear about on the news is scams, scams and scams, nothing else,” Singh shouted as he was led away by security officials.

Television footage also showed the man, a turbaned Sikh, brandishing a kirpan.

Singh said he had also assaulted former telecommunications minister Sukhram last week after he was found guilty of corruption and was being taken to prison.

Pawar later played down the attack and appealed to his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers not to get agitated.

"We should not give importance to such incidents," he told reporters.

Media reports said party workers loyal to Pawar blocked roads and shouted slogans in his home state of Maharashtra.

In 2009, a Sikh journalist hurled a shoe at Home Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram during a news conference after getting angry with the minister's reply to a question about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.