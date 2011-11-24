LONDON Steel and coal trading house Carbofer is close to finalizing the sale of a substantial stake to Indian iron ore trader Psons, in a bid to raise capital and expand steel raw materials trading, the company CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Carbofer board of directors and shareholders has decided more than 6 months ago to explore the possibility of a capital increase," Carbofer CEO, Piero Piccolo, told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday.

"We prefer a capital increase with strategic partners, traders or entities in raw materials and steel today," he added.

"We have been discussing with Psons and doing something but the transaction is not closed, we are talking, we are actively engaged... We would like to see it closed by the end of the year."

Honk Kong-based trading house Psons is controlled by the Indian Agarwal family and focuses on iron ore trading, mainly in Asia.

It has done business with Lugano-based Carbofer in the past and has lately put money into the Swiss company's trading operations, sources said.

Psons was not immediately available for comments.