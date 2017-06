CAIRO Egyptian former prime minister Kamal Ganzouri accepted a request from the ruling generals to form a new government on Thursday, state newspaper Al Ahram said on its website.

Ganzouri confirmed he had agreed in principle to lead a national salvation government after meeting with the head of the ruling army council, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, Al Ahram cited sources close to Ganzouri as saying.

(Reporting by Ali Abd El-Ati; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)