Poster of ''Dam 999'' taken from the film's official website.

MUMBAI The director of "Dam 999", a film banned in Tamil Nadu this week, said on Thursday he feared political pressure could see the movie banned across India.

"I fear that the government might ban the film in the entire country, based on the information I have," director Sohan Roy said from Dubai.

Media reports said the film was based on the controversial Mullaperiyar dam and its 999-year lease, the subject of a legal debate between Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala.

But Roy says "Dam 999" has nothing to do with the Mullaperiyar dam and that the number in the title is a coincidence.

The English-language film, dubbed in five languages, was scheduled to open in Indian cinemas on Friday.

"If they had banned my film after seeing it, I wouldn't have minded," Roy said. "But they should at least watch the film."

The director said he had earlier made a documentary on the Mullaperiyar issue and that might also have caused the confusion.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)