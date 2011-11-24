SAO PAULO After escaping armed robbers while leaving Interlagos last year, McLaren's Jenson Button suffered a different kind of hold up when he tried to get in to the Brazilian Formula One circuit on Thursday.

The McLaren driver told Reuters that he, and others including Renault's Brazilian Bruno Senna and Team Lotus's Indian reserve Karun Chandhok, had been denied access when they turned up with a police escort.

"They wouldn't let us in the front gate. They closed the tunnel and wouldn't let us in so we were half an hour waiting outside to get in," said the Briton.

"We had to drive around and then try and come across the circuit.

"We were like 'We've got the FIA press conference and you'll be paying our fine'...eventually they let us across the circuit and we got in."

Button took the first points of his career at Interlagos with Williams in 2000 and his world championship with Brawn in 2009.

However he has only been on the podium once in Brazil and not qualified in the top 10 for the past six years.

"I'm hoping to go a little better than that this time," said the Briton, who is currently second overall ahead of the season-ending race in a championship already won by Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.

"The championship's won, we can have a lot of fun this weekend," said Button.

