TOKYO When Yoshihiko Noda took over as Japan's latest prime minister nearly three months ago, many wondered how he could do any better than his short-lived predecessors, saddled with the same divided party and deadlocked parliament.

Noda's answer? A tactic best described as stealth policymaking, quietly ticking off boxes on his to-do list while nurturing an image as a humble man of compromise without his own agenda.

Challenges that lie ahead -- fixing overstretched public finances, reinventing Japan's energy policy after Fukushima nuclear meltdowns and finding new sources of growth are only some of them -- can still overwhelm Noda and his team.

But after the first two years of Democratic party rule under Yukio Hatoyama and Naoto Kan, which were marred by policy flip-flops and blunders, Noda at least seems to have found a working formula.

The decision whether Japan should join talks on a U.S.-led Asia-Pacific trade pact, a divisive issue mooted as the first true test of the new government chief's leadership, is a case in point.

Noda has spoken of the pact's merits often enough to make it clear that he favoured Japan's participation, called for by big business keen on better access to dynamic Pacific Rim markets and fiercely opposed by a politically powerful farm lobby.

Yet he left the matter to a party panel and declared Tokyo's interest only after party experts -- predictably -- failed to reach a compromise.

He was roundly criticised for failing to take a stand sooner. But those accusing Noda of failing the leadership test are missing the point, says Jeff Kingston, head of Asian studies at Temple University's Tokyo campus.

"Noda has taken a bold stand and the way he did it is interesting -- he went through the motions of listening to all the objections and then ignored them, realising it would be impossible to forge a consensus."

"Making a tough decision in difficult circumstances, that's leadership."

Noda himself pretty much summed up his strategy in his blog.

"It is important to advance discussions in a careful manner, listening to a wide variety of opinions from people having various standpoints," he said in an Oct. 31 post.

"At the end of careful discussions, we must decisively reach decisions at the timing appropriate to make them, and once decisions are taken, matters should be implemented swiftly."

In other words -- hear everyone out and if an agreement is impossible just do what has to be done.

Kingston says Noda was dealt a weak hand -- a party torn by internal divisions and no longer in control of parliament after its loss in a 2010 upper house election -- and has played it remarkably well.

He has also shown that underneath the appearance of an affable, self-deprecating everyman who likens himself to a bottom-feeding fish, is a shrewd and tough political player.

"He doesn't make grand speeches, he doesn't take these rhetorical positions which would polarise people. He just rolls up his sleeves and gets done what needs done."

Typically, rather than playing up the importance of declaring Japan's interest in the trade pact at an Asia-Pacific summit, Noda tried hard to make it seem inconsequential, assuring opponents back home that nothing really happened yet.

HONEYMOON OVER

Noda has been so cautious that an Asahi newspaper columnist lamented last month that the politician who launched his career 25 years ago making daily speeches at a commuter train station had lost his voice.

Yet playing it safe seems to be paying off.

Well before the symbolic 100-day mark, Noda has accomplished enough to compare favourably with his more outspoken Democratic predecessors.

With the help of some old-fashioned horse trading, Noda has secured the passage of a $155 billion reconstruction budget and is also on the way to getting tax increases needed for its financing approved by cutting some deals.

His careful manoeuvring at two Asian summits this month sent a clear signal that Japan was back in business after effectively taking time out from international diplomacy to cope with the aftermath of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

Finally, he put Japan on a path to a broad Asia-Pacific agreement that could go well beyond eliminating tariffs and has the potential of transforming and rejuvenating the moribund Japanese economy.

However, political analysts warn the decision to join talks on the trade pact called Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) may have marked the end of the honeymoon for Japan's sixth prime minister in five years.

First, the tactic of avoiding confrontation by telling people things they want to hear is bound to catch up with Noda and he will face some stiff resistance to the TPP and other decisions from within his party and the opposition.

Secondly, the passage of the reconstruction budget marks the end of a tentative truce between Noda's Democrats and the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party that can block any new legislation hoping to force an early election.

Finally, there are more thorny issues ahead, such as relations with China and, most importantly, planned sales tax increases and social security cutbacks aimed at shoring up Japan's stretched finances.

"I believe criticism against Noda is set to intensify from now on. I would not be surprised if Noda would face the same destiny as Kan and Hatoyama faced," says Koichi Nakano, professor of political science at Sophia University.

Still, Temple's Kingston believes Noda's combination of down-to-earth appeal, caution and decisiveness give him a fighting chance to outlast and outperform single-season premiers that Japan had to contend with since the charismatic Junichiro Koizumi left politics in 2006.

"Hatoyama provoked attacks and Kan polarized people. Noda is more clever and he is a hard target to nail down."

(Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)