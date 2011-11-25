SYDNEY A man who left a suitcase stuffed with nearly A$1 million ($971,800)in cash in a Sydney cafe, and was then found dazed and sitting in the rain, has been charged with a number of offences, police said on Friday.

Staff at the cafe in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Burwood noticed the unattended suitcase early on Tuesday after the man came into the cafe but then became nervous and left.

To their surprise the suitcase contained almost A$1 million in cash. Local media said the money ranged from A$100 notes to A$5 notes, bundled into various amounts.

A few hours later police found a 49-year-old man in a dazed condition, sitting in the rain wearing a yellow singlet, surf shorts and red flip-flop sandals.

Police allege he assaulted three officers shortly after he was taken into custody.

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment. He was returned to police custody on Thursday, when he was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime, assaulting police and two other charges.

This was the second time this year that bags stuffed with large amounts of cash have been left unattended in Sydney.

($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)