The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in India's financial capital Mumbai May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The BSE Sensex is expected to start lower on Friday in tandem with subdued world markets, while retailers should rally after the supermarket sector was opened up to global giants.

"We will start a little negative as Asian cues are not so good ... and the outlook for the rupee is also subdued," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, said.

He said the market was driven by foreign fund outflows over the past few days. Foreign institutional investors have pulled out $632 million over four sessions to Wednesday, data from the market regulator showed.

Retailers such as Pantaloon Retail (India) PART.NS, Trent (TREN.NS) and Shopper's Stop (SHOP.NS) would be watched after the government on Thursday approved 51 percent foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains.

By 0230 GMT MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.72 percent, while the Nifty India

stock futures in Singapore were down 1 percent, indicating a lower start for the domestic market.

On Thursday, India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1 percent at 15,858.49, a day after hitting a two-year low.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Future Ventures India Ltd FVIL.NS, after the firm said it made additional investments in Clarks Future Footwear Ltd and Holii Accessories Pvt Ltd.

* Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC.NS), after The Financial Express newspaper reported the lender was in talks with several foreign institutional investor to raise funds.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)