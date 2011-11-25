Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field after he was dismissed by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI Sachin Tendulkar fell short of his 100th international century once again on Friday after being dismissed for 94 on the fourth morning of the third and final test against West Indies.

The master batsman, unbeaten on 67 overnight, hit three boundaries and a six in the session and looked set to secure the coveted ton that has eluded him since he last made three figures in the 50-over World Cup in April.

But his innings came to an abrupt and crowd-silencing end when he edged paceman Ravi Rampaul to West Indies captain Darren Sammy at second slip, leaving the hosts on 322 for five wickets at his home Wankhede Stadium ground.

The visibly frustrated 38-year-old trudged back to the pavilion, slowing down briefly to catch a replay of his dismissal on one of the giant screens above a grandstand as the disbelieving crowd slumped back into their seats.

Tendulkar's only other false shot in the innings had come on Thursday when he edged leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo on 58 but wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh failed to hold on to the tough chance.

Tendulkar, playing his 184th test, has scored 51 centuries in tests and 48 in one-dayers, his 99th ton coming in March against South Africa during the World Cup.

The right-hander displayed a wide range of attacking shots in the morning against the second new ball, including an upper cut six off paceman Fidel Edwards over the third man, before he fell in the 90s for the second time since his last ton.

Tendulkar is unlikely to bat again in this test after India avoided the follow-on and will either have to wait for the one-day series against West Indies, if he opts to play, or the four-test series in Australia starting in Melbourne on Dec. 26 for his next opportunity.

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead over West Indies in the three-match series.

