NEW DELHI Foreign companies investing more than 51 percent in Indian single-brand retail stores must source at least a third of their products from small domestic industries or village craftsmen, a government statement quoting Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Friday.

The Indian cabinet on Thursday removed restrictions on foreign direct investors in the single-brand retail sector. Earlier there was a investment cap of 51 percent, which had deterred some major foreign companies from setting up shop in Asia's third-largest economy.

New Delhi also decided to open up the supermarket sector to foreign retailers for the first time on Thursday to an investment cap of 51 percent, a policy which similarly mandated sourcing a minimum of 30 percent of goods from small, local industries.

(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; editing by Malini Menon)