Oil tankers are parked during an oil strike in Allahabad, January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI India's local oil product sales in October rose an annual 3.8 percent due to higher demand for fuels in the festival season, the government data showed on Friday.

Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, totalled 12.05 million tonnes in October.

Growth in fuel consumption in October was slower than September, when local sale surged an annual 6.1 percent on low base of the previous year as floods in parts of the country slackened demand.

Growth in diesel sales, which make up over a third of refined products consumption, rose an annual 7.9 percent in October mainly due to higher sales of diesel-driven cars and demand from the power sector.

Kerosene prices in India are fixed by the government at a cheaper rate to protect the poor and control inflation. But petrol is sold at market rate, widening the gap between the prices of the two fuels.

Gasoline consumption last month grew an annual 5.4 percent, slower than the previous month due to falling car sales during the month.

India may use around 5.2 percent more diesel in 2011 and about the same in 2012, a Reuters survey shows, a little more than half the rate of expected economic growth.

India's industrial output in September grew at its slowest pace in two years, providing further evidence of deceleration in the economy and raising the odds of a pause in the central bank's 20-month-long policy tightening cycle.

Last year's data for some products have been revised by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry.

India's crude imports last month declined an annual 3.2 percent to 2.97 million barrels per day versus a rise of nearly 5.6 percent in September.

The data for August includes estimated imports and exports for Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at Jamnagar.

Diesel exports rose 2.7 percent in October while gasoline exports declined nearly 11 percent from a year ago.

Oil products imports declined about 14.8 percent, while exports fell 7.5 percent from a year ago.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)