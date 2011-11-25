The AXA Asia Pacific logo sign is seen on a signboard at its headquarters in Melbourne September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

MUMBAI Bharti Enterprises said on Friday it has mutually agreed to terminate negotiations with Reliance Industries to sell its stake in two insurance joint ventures that it has with France's AXA.

Bharti and AXA's life insurance and general insurance joint ventures will continue to develop their operations in India, Bharti said in a statement.

Reliance, India's largest-listed company, had announced in June that it would buy out Bharti's stakes in the two insurance joint ventures, as it sought to build on moves beyond its core energy business.

