HELSINKI Finland will destroy its stockpile of a million landmines by 2016 after parliament voted on Friday to ban the use of the anti-personnel devices, paving the way for the country to sign up to an international treaty to ban landmines around the world.

Defence forces in the Nordic country, which has a 1,340 kilometre-long (832 mile) border with Russia, plan to replace its landmines with new surveillance systems and claymore mines, which unlike conventional devices, are directional and remote detonated.

"International treaties are important so that landmines can be given up around the world," Annika Lapintie, chairwoman of the Left Alliance parliamentary group, told Reuters.

"These arms do not make a distinction between civilians and soldiers."

Out of 199 parliamentarians, 110 voted in favour of the ban, while 47 voted against and 42 MPs were absent.

President Tarja Halonen needs to approve the ban before Finland can sign up to the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty, which aims to eliminate anti-personnel landmines around the world.

According to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), the treaty has been ratified by 158 states but the United States, Russia and China have not joined.

European Union member Finland, is not a member of NATO.

During World War Two, it fought against the Soviet Union and handed some land in the east and north of the country to the Soviet Union under an armistice deal.

During the Cold War, the neighbours had an agreement of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance, which guaranteed the West could not launch attacks on the Soviet Union from Finnish territory.

