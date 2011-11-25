A fan blows a vuvuzela before the 2010 World Cup second round match between the United States and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

BOSTON Long before you sit down for a job interview you should practice making your succinct but perfect "pitch" to anyone who will listen, from your pets on up, says says Harvard Business Review.

"To find a job, you need to be ready to market yourself at any time. Make sure you're equipped with the right pitch - don't be afraid to toot your own horn, and don't waste time reiterating your resume.

Instead, state in one concrete sentence what makes you so effective. Talking about the impact you've had - and can continue to have - is much more compelling than listing your experience. For example, one assistant said of herself, 'I can make any boss shine.'

Speak at a pace that shows you are calm and confident. Practice your pitch often. And remember that jobs don't just come from interviews. Use any opportunity you have to deliver your pitch - at family gatherings, in waiting rooms, or at the coffee shop. Don't wait for the elevator."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Getting a Job."