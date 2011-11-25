BEIRUT Syria's military said on Friday that 10 of its personnel, including six pilots, were killed in "terrorist" attack, which it said proved there was foreign involvement in the eight-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

"An armed terrorist group undertook an evil assassination plot that martyred six pilots, a technical officer and three other personnel on an air force base between Homs and Palmyra," the military spokesman said on state television.

"This confirms the involvement of foreign elements and their support of these terrorist operations in an effort to weaken the fighting capabilities of our forces."

