AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta (L) challenges AS Roma's Bojan Krkic during their Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta looks set to be out of action until the new year after doctors confirmed the Italian centre back pulled a thigh muscle in Wednesday's Champions League defeat against Barcelona.

"AC Milan wishes to communicate that Alessandro Nesta underwent medical tests today which revealed a pulled muscle in his upper thigh," read a statement on Friday on the club's website (www.acmilan.com). "It is estimated that the player will be out for a month."

Currently third in Serie A, Milan, who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, are scheduled to play five league matches before the winter break on Dec. 21, beginning with Sunday's visit of Chievo Verona.

